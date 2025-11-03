Pete Davidson draws similarities between himself and Eddie Murphy

Pete Davidson gushes over 'insanely talented' Eddie Murphy

Pete Davidson says he sees a lot of himself in Eddie Murphy and calls the legendary comedian “insanely talented.”

The 31-year-old Bupkis star shared honoured Murphy, 64, in a recent interview, saying Murphy is not only someone he admires but also relates to on a deeper level.

“I’ve been an Eddie Murphy fan since I was five or six,” Davidson tol People. “My mom accidentally bought Delirious thinking it was a movie, and I just fell in love with stand-up.”

It is pertinent to mention that both comedians launched their careers on Saturday Night Live. Murphy joined the show at 19 and became one of its biggest stars in the early 1980s, while Davidson joined at 20 and stayed for eight seasons from 2014 to 2022.

“The cool thing about Eddie is we were both some of the youngest cast members ever,” Davidson noted. “And we’ve got a lot in common personally too. Our dads both passed away when we were young. That’s part of what pushed us into comedy.”

Davidson also added that he values Murphy’s guidance because few people understand his journey the same way. “No one gets it more than him,” he said.

“I’m not saying I’ve done what he’s done. He’s way more talented and accomplished, but it’s rare to get advice from someone who really gets what you’re going through. I feel lucky.”