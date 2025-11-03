Keanu Reeves reveals the rare times he'll watch his own movies

Keanu Reeves admits he doesn’t rewatch his own films

Keanu Reeves doesn’t make a habit of watching his old films, but he admits there are a few he won’t skip if they show up while he’s channel surfing.

The John Wick star made the admission while speaking during The New Yorker Festival on October 26 alongside his Waiting for Godot Broadway costar Alex Winter and culture critic Naomi Fry.

“No, I mean, maybe while I’m scrolling or moving and thinking, ‘There, oh yes, Point Break is on,’” Reeves said, referencing the 1991 action film in which he played an undercover FBI agent.

“Or, ‘Oh wow, Matrix, all right. [The Matrix] Reloaded, f*** yes,’ ” he added with a laugh, mentioning the hit sci-fi series that helped define his career.

“Anyway, not yes, no,” he continued. “I haven’t like just put one on.”

Reeves and Winter recently reunited for Waiting for Godot—their first project together in 35 years since starring in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989).