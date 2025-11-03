Prince William was ‘the loudest voice' calling for Andrew's exile

Prince William left frustrated by Andrew’s statement, pressed Charles to act

Prince William is said to have been the loudest voice pushing King Charles to act against his brother, ex-Prince Andrew, after weeks of mounting royal pressure.

Speaking with Radar Online, an insider revealed that the Prince of Wales was frustrated after Andrew issued a statement claiming he would “put my duty to my family and country first” while renouncing his honours.

According to report, many people saw Andrew’s statement as self-serving and it infuriated William.

"He was fuming that the King had previously fudged dealing with Andrew and allowed him to make an earlier statement, making him seem very honourable," a source revealed.

Moreover, Queen Camilla also urged decisive action as she cited risks to the monarchy and an explosive 30-year dossier on Andrew and Sarah Ferguson sealed the decision.

They said the Queen Consort was "really riled" after reading Andrew’s statement and had urged Charles to act or risk "irreparable institutional