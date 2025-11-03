 
Geo News

Prince William was ‘the loudest voice' calling for Andrew's exile

Prince William urged decisive action as King Charles confronted Andrew issue

By
F. Quraishi
|

November 03, 2025

Prince William left frustrated by Andrew’s statement, pressed Charles to act
Prince William left frustrated by Andrew’s statement, pressed Charles to act

Prince William is said to have been the loudest voice pushing King Charles to act against his brother, ex-Prince Andrew, after weeks of mounting royal pressure.

Speaking with Radar Online, an insider revealed that the Prince of Wales was frustrated after Andrew issued a statement claiming he would “put my duty to my family and country first” while renouncing his honours.

Advertisement

According to report, many people saw Andrew’s statement as self-serving and it infuriated William.

"He was fuming that the King had previously fudged dealing with Andrew and allowed him to make an earlier statement, making him seem very honourable," a source revealed.

Prince William was ‘the loudest voice calling for Andrews exile

Moreover, Queen Camilla also urged decisive action as she cited risks to the monarchy and an explosive 30-year dossier on Andrew and Sarah Ferguson sealed the decision. 

They said the Queen Consort was "really riled" after reading Andrew’s statement and had urged Charles to act or risk "irreparable institutional

Advertisement
Prince William planning measures for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's kids
Prince William planning measures for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's kids
Royal fans 'eager' to see Prince William as King: 'Charles deserves some sympathy'
Royal fans 'eager' to see Prince William as King: 'Charles deserves some sympathy'
Meghan Markle's Dodgers celebration video sparks backlash online: 'Fake'
Meghan Markle's Dodgers celebration video sparks backlash online: 'Fake'
Donald Trump reacts to ex-Prince Andrew losing royal titles
Donald Trump reacts to ex-Prince Andrew losing royal titles
Royal expert doubts new memoir from Sarah Ferguson will reveal secrets
Royal expert doubts new memoir from Sarah Ferguson will reveal secrets
Prince William real rift with Andrew started due to Kate Middleton
Prince William real rift with Andrew started due to Kate Middleton
Prince William is happy King Charles brought ‘iron fist' for Andrew
Prince William is happy King Charles brought ‘iron fist' for Andrew
Sarah Ferguson advised not to ‘throw herself at the mercy of King Charles
Sarah Ferguson advised not to ‘throw herself at the mercy of King Charles