How Kate Middleton overcomes anxiety?

A royal expert has disclosed Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s hobby to deal with and overcome anxiety.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Helena Chard has revealed that the future queen has many surprising hobbies and the majority of these align with her love for the great outdoors.

She said Kate has taken up the newest hobby of 'meditation', reportedly under the guidance of renowned photographer, Chris Levine.

The royal expert said, "Princess Catherine says the practice can be just as beneficial as medication.

"Meditation gives her balance and peace and is a winner when it comes to overcoming anxiety."

Another royal expert Amanda Matta has said, "As far as other hobbies, I think people forget that Kate is genuinely sporty.

"She’s biked, windsurfed, rock-climbed, and gone abseiling in front of the cameras. There are also sweet stories about her playing rugby with her kids in the garden at Anmer Hall and going paddleboarding nearby."

Kate Middleton once shared that her children’s happiest moments are outdoors, whether it’s catching “tadpoles or baking” in the garden, and that really encapsulates her priorities.

Matta added, "She’s the mom who would rather see her kids in muddy clothes than get too much screen time, as she recently referenced in her Center for Early Childhood essay on the ‘epidemic of disconnection.'"