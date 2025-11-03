Good news for King Charles as petition against monarchy fails to get momentum

An online petition calling for an end to monarchy in the UK was launched a week before King Charles stripped his younger brother Prince Andrew of his royal titles.

Launched on October 22, five days after Andrew announced that he will no longer use his royal titles, the petition failed to get momentum as it has received fewer than 60 signatures.

The petition titled "Abolish the British monarchy and become a republic" was launched on change.org, argued why the institution needs to be abolished.

Although it also mentioned Andrew whose title of prince was removed on October 30 over his alleged ties to late sex offender Jeffery Epstein, the petition remained focused on it's demand to abolish the British monarchy.

However, another petition calling for removal of Andrew's royal titles got over 30,000 signatures and was answered by King Charles within days.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister John Healey said Andrew is due to be stripped of his last remaining military position as part of King Charles' decision to remove his brother from public.

Healey told BBC television that moves were underway to take away Andrew's position as a vice admiral in the British navy and that Charles had "indicated that's what he wishes".

The king last week stripped his younger brother of his title of prince and evicted him from his mansion in a bid to prevent further damage to the royal family's reputation over Andrew's ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.