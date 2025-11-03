



Meghan accused of ignoring Canada's love for Prince Harry

Canadians supporters of Prince Harry have that Meghan Markle has completely ignored their support for the Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games.

The Duchess of Sussex sparked fresh backlash as after a video showed her celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The clip was shared by Kelly McKee Zajfen .

A fan said, "Canada just warmly welcomed Harry's Invictus Games. "That also deserves a level of respect from a royal." I don't care who she supports in sports, but she doesn't need to post it. Again it speaks volumes of narcissism ."

Many others reminded Meghan Markle of how Canada had welcomed her and Harry when the couple departed the UK.

Others said the Duchess of Sussex should also not forget that Harry's father, King Charles III, is the head of state of Canada.

Many Canadians were unhappy because it came just months after political tensions started between the two countries due to US President Donald Trump's controversial statements about making Canada the 51st state of the United States.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had first arrived in Canada after stepping down from their royal duties and before settling in California with their Prince Archie.

The couple now live in US with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, the couple's daughter who was born in Los Angeles.







