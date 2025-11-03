Did Queen Camilla really steal Princess Anne's boyfriend?

Royal family's supporters are as divided as the Windsor family itself.

While some support King Charles and Queen Camilla, others back Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Their dislike for Queen Camilla often stems from admiration for the late Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William.

However, there is a large section of royal family supporters who stand by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, often clashing with the other groups on social media.

Some people believe that Queen Camilla is disliked not only by Prince William and Prince Harry, but also by their aunt and King Charles's sister, Princess Anne.

While some think, Anne's dislike stems from her love for her nephews, others believe it's because the Queen was married to the man, Anne had previously dated.

Whatever the reason, if any, Anne has to dislike the queen, it's highly unlikely to be because of Andrew Parker Bowles, the retired British army officer and the former husband of Camilla.

Andrew Parker Bowles with Camilla: File photo

According to veteran journalist and author James Whitaker, "Before Camilla came along, Parker Bowles had been going out with Princess Anne for some time, and friends from that period remember the intensity of the relationship."

"But his religion, and the fact that at that period she remained undecided about marriage and had other interests, most notably Earl Alexander of Tunis's brother, Brian Alexander, meant that the relationship would inevitably founder. But the two remained very close," wrote James Whitaker in his 1993 book Diana Vs Charles.

If the author correct, Camilla did end up with Anne's boyfriend, ,but that wouldn't be the reason for the Princess Royal alleged dislike for her sister-in-law.