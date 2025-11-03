Prince Albert of Monaco Carabiniers Company shows off a uniformed display: Watch

Prince Albert of Monaco shows off the Prince's Carabiniers Company’s winter uniforms

Prince Albert of Monaco has just released a video that shows off the Changing of the Guard ceremony, but this time around it was with them coming out sporting winter uniforms.

For those unversed, the ceremony, takes place every day at precisely 11:55 a.m. in the Palace Square, according to the official Instagram post.

Its even been called a “solemn and highly symbolic ritual,” because the Changing of the Guard illustrates “the rigor, discipline, and values of the Carabiniers Corps” which are “Honor, Fidelity, Devotion”.

Check it out Below:

For those unversed, the Monaco Royal Family, and the House of Grimaldi includes the Sovereign Prince of Monaco, Albert II of Monaco, as well as his wife Charlene, Princess of Monaco.

They both have a set of twins, one boy and one girl, their names are twins, Princess Gabriella, and Jacques, Hereditary Prince of Monaco, and they were born on 10 December 2014.

What is pertinent to mention is that Jacques is the heir apparent to the throne.