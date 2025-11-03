Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles amid Andrew decision?

Prince Harry has reportedly supported his father King Charles decision to remove Andrew’s title of Prince following scandals surrounding the former Duke of York.

According to a report by The Sun, the Daily Express, Prince Harry has approached his father King Charles following the monarch’s decision to remove Andrew of his royal titles.

The California-based royal has been in contact with his dad King Charles and “may have been in touch in recent days”.

Archie and Lilibet doting father has reportedly had conversations with his father King Charles about the matter.

The outlet claimed, “Prince Harry backs King’s decision to strip Andrew of titles & boot him out of Royal Lodge after close contact with dad”

The duke also supports King Charles ending Andrew’s allowance, it is understood.

Harry has made a point of keeping in close contact with the King since their short meeting in London in September.

Last week, the palace announced that King Charles has initiated a formal process to remove the “Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew”.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

Harry, who still holds titles since stepping down as senior royal in 2020 with wife Meghan, has not publicly commented on Andrew’s latest scandals.