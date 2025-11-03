King Charles set to make major deal with Andrew: 'talks still ongoing'

King Charles set to make major deal with Andrew

King Charles is reportedly set to make a major deal with his disgraced younger brother Andrew after title removal and eviction notice from Royal Lodge.

This has been claimed by the New Idea in its report titled: “Staggering details about King’s ‘six-figure’ payout to Andrew revealed.”

Advertisement

The outlet, citing a report by the Guardian, says the monarch is reportedly set to give Andrew a “large one-off payment” as the former Duke navigates his new life as a commoner.

It further says that, as well as the “six-figure” lump sum, King Charles may opt to give Andrew an “annual stipend” in a bid to stop him overspending during this next chapter.

King Charles was aiming to negotiate a “once and for all” solution to the problem of Andrew, the insider claimed to the outlet, adding that the initial large payment would cover Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father’s move from the Royal Lodge in Windsor to a private home in Norfolk.

The report further claims the continuing annual payment would come from the monarch’s private funds, with the amount thought to be “several times” Andrew’s $AU40,000-a-year Navy pension.

However, it’s believed talks on the exact nature of the package are still ongoing.