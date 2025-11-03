 
Nicki Minaj speaks out on social media backlash

Geo News Digital Desk
November 03, 2025

Nicki Minaj, known for her outspoken views, was under fire for a social media post. But despite the online onslaught, the Anaconda rap star is seemingly giving no quarter.

It began with her tweet of appreciation for Donald Trump on his vocal defense of Christians in Nigeria, who are believed to face attacks in the country.

However, this praise invited a barrage of criticism directed at the Grammy-nominated rapper. Reacting to the backlash, especially by those of other communities who complained the Queen hitmaker did not raise awareness for their plight. 

To them, Nicki wrote, “Imagine hearing that Christians are being MURDERED & making it about you being gay,” she wrote. 

She continued, “When my home was swatted multiple times with my innocent toddler inside (with maybe 20 officers with guns drawn pointed at our home due to political corruption), you being gay couldn’t save me."

"Expecting someone to stay oppressed, abused, targeted, harassed & CONSISTENTLY ignored by public figures who were supposed to be helping them says more about you than it does anyone else," she added.

It is worth noting that Nicki has deleted the post in the wake of backlash.

