 
Geo News

Marvel star gives three-word response on 'Avengers: Doomsday'

The star is a rookie in the Marvel superhero team, the Avengers, as he is set to play his role in 'Doomsday'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 03, 2025

Simu Liu on working in Avengers: Doomsday: Dream come true
Simu Liu on working in 'Avengers: Doomsday': 'Dream come true'

As Marvel gears up for its upcoming tentpole, Avengers: Doomsday, Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi, has given a three-word response after he reprised his superhero in the forthcoming movie.

In a chat with ScreenRant, the star shares those words, "Yeah, three: dream come true," adding, "I mean, there are just so many actors in it, and getting to work with those people as peers is really incredible because I grew up watching so many of them." 

Advertisement

The star, who heads Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, further adds, "It feels, in a lot of ways, like a love letter to the entire genre of superhero movies. And I think there’s something really fun about that."

Simu, at the end, concludes, "For all the misfits and the weirdos and the underdogs that grew up reading comic books and feeling like there was hope for them somehow – that it didn’t matter if they didn’t fit in – I think there’s just always a special place in my heart for that entire genre."

Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday will open in cinemas on Dec 18, 2026.

Advertisement
Robert Pattinson weighs in on big 'Twilight' milestone video
Robert Pattinson weighs in on big 'Twilight' milestone
Hilaria Baldwin's 'inflated confidence' causes trouble in her marriage to Alec
Hilaria Baldwin's 'inflated confidence' causes trouble in her marriage to Alec
Nicki Minaj speaks out on social media backlash
Nicki Minaj speaks out on social media backlash
Major update on new 'Godzilla' movie
Major update on new 'Godzilla' movie
Kris Jenner celebrates Kendall Jenner's 30th birthday with special message video
Kris Jenner celebrates Kendall Jenner's 30th birthday with special message
'Happy's Place' cast names 'Yellowstone' star they want in show
'Happy's Place' cast names 'Yellowstone' star they want in show
Keri Russell says she doesn't 'feel powerful' in sequined dresses
Keri Russell says she doesn't 'feel powerful' in sequined dresses
Reese Witherspoon details postpartum mental health issues
Reese Witherspoon details postpartum mental health issues