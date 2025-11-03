Marvel star gives three-word response on 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Simu Liu on working in 'Avengers: Doomsday': 'Dream come true'

As Marvel gears up for its upcoming tentpole, Avengers: Doomsday, Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi, has given a three-word response after he reprised his superhero in the forthcoming movie.



In a chat with ScreenRant, the star shares those words, "Yeah, three: dream come true," adding, "I mean, there are just so many actors in it, and getting to work with those people as peers is really incredible because I grew up watching so many of them."

The star, who heads Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, further adds, "It feels, in a lot of ways, like a love letter to the entire genre of superhero movies. And I think there’s something really fun about that."

Simu, at the end, concludes, "For all the misfits and the weirdos and the underdogs that grew up reading comic books and feeling like there was hope for them somehow – that it didn’t matter if they didn’t fit in – I think there’s just always a special place in my heart for that entire genre."

Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday will open in cinemas on Dec 18, 2026.