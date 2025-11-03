Khloe Kardashian says her second scent is 'so grounding'

Khloé Kardashian's second scent transports her to her childhood

Khloé Kardashian recently opened up about her source of glow, as she is starting her journey in the fragrance industry.

For those unaware, the 41-year-old American media personality launched her first solo fragrance, XO Khloé, almost eleven months ago.

At that time, Khloe conversed with PEOPLE magazine that her fragrance is not just a business; it is a celebration.

Now, she is releasing the next perfume in her collection called, Almost Always, after her first one. It will be sold on the Ulta Beauty app on November 3, online on November 5, and in stores on November 9.

While conversing with the same outlet, Khloe opened up about the story behind the special scent and her first partnership with Luxe Brands, which has a hint of lavender, and in her new launch, Almost Always, has more quantity.

Voicing her thoughts, the Keeping Up with the Kardashains star quipped, “Lavender is so comforting, so grounding.”

“The scent transports me to my childhood. I remember the essence of lavender being around a lot and I just love that comforting, safe feeling that I felt. It's interesting how isolated scents really can take you back to different moments in time,” Khloe noted.