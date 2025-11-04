Prince William feels 'optimistic' as 75 young climate leaders step up in Brazil

Prince William unites 75 young climate heroes in Brazil

Prince William, the Prince of Wales shared a glimpse from his visit to Brazil for Earthshot Prize Awards.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted photos from the visit, showcasing a selfie of William with participants.

William expressed his optimism after meeting the generation Earthshot 2025 participants.

The caption of the post revealed, "Introducing Generation Earthshot 2025."

It continued further, "@EarthshotPrize is uniting 75 young changemakers from Brazil and beyond for a four-day leadership programme."

"They’re building skills, exchanging ideas, and being inspired by sporting legends like @cafu2 - shaping the climate leaders of tomorrow," on behalf of William it stated.

Concluding with, "It’s easy to feel optimisitc with young people like these already stepping up for our planet!"

This comes as Prince William is on his three-day trip to Rio de Janeiro for the 2025 Earthshot Awards.

Notably, the Prince of Wales also took a cable car up Pao de Acucar (Sugarloaf Mountain) during his visit. The heir to the British throne also received keys to the city by Mayor Eduardo Paes.