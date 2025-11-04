Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis romance 'wasn't rushed at all'

 
Syeda Waniya
November 04, 2025

Jennifer Aniston glows with 'incredibly supportive' partner Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston just made her relationship with Jim Curtis official.

Just a day after the Friends alum posted photo with her beau, insiders spilled on their healthy relationship.

The source told People Magazine that Aniston has been "glowing."

"Everything in her life has come together and she's excited about it. Jim's the best," the source adds.

They went on to share, "Her friends love him. He's calm, very warm and incredibly supportive. He's brought a really steady and positive energy into her life."

Additionally, the source also shared that Curtis is "fascinated" by Aniston's career. "both as an actress and businesswoman — and loves being by her side to support her."

"He fits right in with her friends. He's social, easygoing and everyone loves having him around," the source said.

Adding, "It all feels light, natural and really good. It's exactly where she wants to be right now."

Moreover, the sources also confirmed that Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis' romance "wasn't rushed at all — it just felt easy."

"They are spending the holidays together with her friends," they added.

