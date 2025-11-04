Millie Bobby Brown filed harrassment claim against 'Stranger Things' David Harbour

 
By Eleen Bukhari
November 04, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment complaint against her on-screen father, David Harbour.

The 21-year-old British actress, who is awaiting the release of the fifth season of 'Stranger Things,' accused Harbour of workplace miscinduct.

The Enola Holmes star “filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season,” a source told the outlet, adding that “there were pages and pages of accusations” and that the subsequent investigation “went on for months.”

PEOPLE adds that Brown's claims did not include any allegations of misconduct of a sexual nature.

This comes as the mother-of-one admitted that she experienced rough spells with Harbour on the sets of the Netflix series.

"We went through so many different emotions... we get angry at each other, we are like father and daughter," the then-14-year-old actress told the crowd in 2018 at PaleyFest in Los Angeles, according to Refinery29.

“We got angry at each other,” Brown continued, adding that she and Harbour “would express our feelings on and off the set, and... those scenes were so raw and real that the reward is the scenes.”

Meanwhile, Harbour told That Scene with Dan Patrick podcast: "Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit."

