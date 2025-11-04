 
Kim Kardashian marks 'a year without you,' pays tribute to bestfriend May

Kim Kardashian is sending love to her deceased childhood best friend, May Palevsky

Eleen Bukhari
November 04, 2025

Kim Kardashian is paying a nod to her childhood best friend on her death anniversary.

The SKIMS founder turned to her Instagram on Monday to share a heartfelt note on her pal, Lindsay May Palevsky.

“A year without you,” the mother-of-four wrote in the caption. “The world paused on Nov 2nd and I know a part of the lifers went with you. Time feels strange without you here. We all see you in purple skies and butterflies. I love you forever, my lifer."

Earlier, the reality star added: “It was just your birthday and I know you never liked to make a big deal of it, but Happy Heavenly Birthday, Lindz."

“I waited months to post this, mostly because I couldn’t find the right words,” she continued. “Nothing really captures how quiet and empty our lifers chat feels without you in it. I know you’d probably roll your eyes at me posting anything — especially since you didn’t really even have social media — but I couldn’t go through this lake trip without feeling you everywhere, and I needed to share it.”

