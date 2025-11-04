Kim Kardashian marks 'a year without you,' pays tribute to bestfriend May

Kim Kardashian is paying a nod to her childhood best friend on her death anniversary.

The SKIMS founder turned to her Instagram on Monday to share a heartfelt note on her pal, Lindsay May Palevsky.

“A year without you,” the mother-of-four wrote in the caption. “The world paused on Nov 2nd and I know a part of the lifers went with you. Time feels strange without you here. We all see you in purple skies and butterflies. I love you forever, my lifer."

Earlier, the reality star added: “It was just your birthday and I know you never liked to make a big deal of it, but Happy Heavenly Birthday, Lindz."

“I waited months to post this, mostly because I couldn’t find the right words,” she continued. “Nothing really captures how quiet and empty our lifers chat feels without you in it. I know you’d probably roll your eyes at me posting anything — especially since you didn’t really even have social media — but I couldn’t go through this lake trip without feeling you everywhere, and I needed to share it.”