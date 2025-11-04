 
Geo News

Paul McCartney finally breaks silence on 'Paul is dead' rumours

Paul McCartney recalls dark days after Beatles split

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 04, 2025

Paul McCartney gets candid about his lowest point after Beatles split
Paul McCartney gets candid about his lowest point after Beatles split

Paul McCartney has finally opened up about painful reality behind the Beatles breakup.

In his new book, Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run (out Nov. 4), the former Beatle revealed how the iconic band end left him shattered.

Advertisement

As revealed by The Guardian, Paul admitted, "In so many ways, I was dead…"

"A 27-year-old about-to-become-ex-Beatle, drowning in a sea of legal and personal rows that were sapping my energy, in need of a complete life makeover," he wrote, as per the outlet.

Adding that he wondered if he'd ever be able to move on from "amazing decade" with Beatles.

Notably, this confession comes as Paul McCartney revisits his infamous "Paul is dead" conspiracy, the 1960s rumours that claimed that he'd been dead and been replaced by a look-alike.

While, the musician admitted that he laughed it off all the time, he now admits the phrase wasn't entirely wrong.

Furthermore, Paul found healing in escaping to a quiet farm in Scotland with his wife Linda. "For the first time in years, I felt free, suddenly leading and directing my own life," he wrote.

The Beatles including members Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, disbanded in 1970. 

Advertisement
Cardi B makes game-day debut cheering on boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Cardi B makes game-day debut cheering on boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Reese Witherspoon gets real about modern dating struggles
Reese Witherspoon gets real about modern dating struggles
Millie Bobby Brown filed harrassment claim against 'Stranger Things' David Harbour
Millie Bobby Brown filed harrassment claim against 'Stranger Things' David Harbour
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis romance 'wasn't rushed at all'
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis romance 'wasn't rushed at all'
Winnie Harlow defends Whitney Houston-inspired Halloween costume
Winnie Harlow defends Whitney Houston-inspired Halloween costume
Newly-married Carly Rae Jepsen expecting first baby with Cole M.G.N.
Newly-married Carly Rae Jepsen expecting first baby with Cole M.G.N.
Russell Crowe reveals if he plans on marrying Britney Theriot
Russell Crowe reveals if he plans on marrying Britney Theriot
Story behind Dua Lipa passport photo revealed
Story behind Dua Lipa passport photo revealed