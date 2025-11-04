David Beckham's big moment gets personal touch from Victoria

Victoria Beckham makes David big day extra special with surprise gift

Victoria Beckham has decided to make her husband David Beckham’s big day even more special with a personal touch.

According to reports, the singer-turned-designer is making a custom three-piece suit for the football star’s knighthood investiture.

The designer started the project after David teased her that she “never makes him any clothes,” reported Daily Mail.

Speaking with the publication, a friend of the couple revealed, "David teases Victoria that she never makes him any clothes.”

“So when they found out in the spring that David was going to get his big day at Windsor later in the year, Victoria decided that she had enough time to make it happen.”

The suit will be worn today as he is honoured by King Charles for his services to sport and charity.

"She has never done anything like this before and she was aware it would be time-consuming but Victoria knew the investiture would be some way off,” they added.

"Victoria got to work, designing the three-piece suit and, as she doesn't do anything by halves, she threw herself into it and made sure it was absolutely perfect.”