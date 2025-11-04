 
Geo News

Jennifer Lawrence responds to Amy Adams' surprising claim about 'American Hustle' director

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Adams starred together in David O. Russell's 'American Hustle'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 04, 2025

Jennifer Lawrence breaks silence on American Hustle costar Amy Adams shocking claim
Jennifer Lawrence breaks silence on 'American Hustle' costar Amy Adams' shocking claim

Jennifer Lawrence has finally reacted to Amy Adams shocking claim about director David O. Russell.

During her conversation with The New York Times' The Interview podcast, the actress responded to her American Hustle costar Amy's claim that director David made her cry on the set.

Advertisement

While promoting her latest film Die My Love, Jennifer, who was 23 when she filmed David's movie, said, "I really felt like with David that was his way of communicating in a non–bulls--- way. I never felt like he was degrading or yelling at me."

She went on to add, "If he didn’t like something, he was just like: 'That was terrible. Looked like s---. Do it better.' And that was a very helpful conversation."

"... I’m not sensitive. I don’t know how you can be in this industry. I mean, these young girls are hopefully gonna grow up in a different time," she noted.

Jennifer also noted, "Maybe he was harder on her than he was on me. I don’t know."

Adding, "I mean, yes, of course I’m sensitive. I’m really sensitive. I don’t know. I’m so sensitive. I can’t believe I just said that. ... I’m not sensitive about acting. I’m not competitive about acting."

Notably, Jennifer Lawrence also praised David O. Russell elsewhere in an interview, saying, "I stay loose. David O. Russell really taught me. Because of David it’s never really mattered what the director’s methodology is."

For those unaware, Amy Adams told British GQ in 2016 that her American Hustle director made her cry and Christian Bale confirmed later in 2022 that he "mediated" a tense situation between both.

Advertisement
Winnie Harlow defends Whitney Houston-inspired Halloween costume
Winnie Harlow defends Whitney Houston-inspired Halloween costume
Newly-married Carly Rae Jepsen expecting first baby with Cole M.G.N.
Newly-married Carly Rae Jepsen expecting first baby with Cole M.G.N.
Russell Crowe reveals if he plans on marrying Britney Theriot
Russell Crowe reveals if he plans on marrying Britney Theriot
Story behind Dua Lipa passport photo revealed
Story behind Dua Lipa passport photo revealed
Janelle Brown admits daughter Maddie hid THIS exciting news from dad Kody
Janelle Brown admits daughter Maddie hid THIS exciting news from dad Kody
Dakota Johnson finally takes 'major step' in life
Dakota Johnson finally takes 'major step' in life
Jennifer Aniston's new boyfriend: How her Instagram obsession with Jim Curtis revealed their romance
Jennifer Aniston's new boyfriend: How her Instagram obsession with Jim Curtis revealed their romance
Khloe Kardashian says her second scent is 'so grounding'
Khloe Kardashian says her second scent is 'so grounding'