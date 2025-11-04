Jennifer Lawrence responds to Amy Adams' surprising claim about 'American Hustle' director

Jennifer Lawrence breaks silence on 'American Hustle' costar Amy Adams' shocking claim

Jennifer Lawrence has finally reacted to Amy Adams shocking claim about director David O. Russell.

During her conversation with The New York Times' The Interview podcast, the actress responded to her American Hustle costar Amy's claim that director David made her cry on the set.

Advertisement

While promoting her latest film Die My Love, Jennifer, who was 23 when she filmed David's movie, said, "I really felt like with David that was his way of communicating in a non–bulls--- way. I never felt like he was degrading or yelling at me."

She went on to add, "If he didn’t like something, he was just like: 'That was terrible. Looked like s---. Do it better.' And that was a very helpful conversation."

"... I’m not sensitive. I don’t know how you can be in this industry. I mean, these young girls are hopefully gonna grow up in a different time," she noted.

Jennifer also noted, "Maybe he was harder on her than he was on me. I don’t know."

Adding, "I mean, yes, of course I’m sensitive. I’m really sensitive. I don’t know. I’m so sensitive. I can’t believe I just said that. ... I’m not sensitive about acting. I’m not competitive about acting."

Notably, Jennifer Lawrence also praised David O. Russell elsewhere in an interview, saying, "I stay loose. David O. Russell really taught me. Because of David it’s never really mattered what the director’s methodology is."

For those unaware, Amy Adams told British GQ in 2016 that her American Hustle director made her cry and Christian Bale confirmed later in 2022 that he "mediated" a tense situation between both.