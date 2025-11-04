 
Geo News

Michelle Obama on how she's dealing with aging in 60s

Michelle Obama touches upon health and wellness as she promotes her new book 'The Look'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 04, 2025

Michelle Obama shares her tips to look fresher in 60s
Michelle Obama shares her tips to look fresher in 60s

Michelle Obama says entering her 60s has brought a sense of freedom and clarity she hadn’t experienced before.

“I tell people, ‘The sixties? Oh, a wonderful time. It’s a wonderful time,’” Obama said in an interview with People ahead of the Nov. 4 release of her new book The Look. “I feel like this is the first time in my life that when I say and do something, these are my choices.”

Advertisement

The former First Lady said she’s approaching aging on her own terms, including her decision to continue colouring her hair. “I’m colouring that gray hair,” she said, adding that her late mother, Marian Robinson, did the same until her death.

As for her health, Obama said, “What I eat, working out, I go to regular doctor’s visits. I do not miss a mammogram.” “I value my health. It allows me to enjoy this time because I’m not achy, I’m not sore, I’m not sick. I’m as vibrant as I’ve ever been.”

Now that her daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24, are grown and independent, Obama said she’s learning to make decisions centered solely around herself. “As mothers and wives, we spend our lives making decisions for others. This is the first time in my life when every decision I make is for me.”

She added that life after the White House has given her and husband Barack Obama, 64, space to reset. “My husband is doing just fine. We are the former president and first lady—almost ten years now. We are formers,” she said. “All of that is freeing.”

Advertisement
George Clooney says he's ‘less angry' with age
George Clooney says he's ‘less angry' with age
Jennifer Lawrence responds to Amy Adams' surprising claim about 'American Hustle' director
Jennifer Lawrence responds to Amy Adams' surprising claim about 'American Hustle' director
Cardi B makes game-day debut cheering on boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Cardi B makes game-day debut cheering on boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Reese Witherspoon gets real about modern dating struggles
Reese Witherspoon gets real about modern dating struggles
Millie Bobby Brown filed harrassment claim against 'Stranger Things' David Harbour
Millie Bobby Brown filed harrassment claim against 'Stranger Things' David Harbour
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis romance 'wasn't rushed at all'
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis romance 'wasn't rushed at all'
Winnie Harlow defends Whitney Houston-inspired Halloween costume
Winnie Harlow defends Whitney Houston-inspired Halloween costume
Newly-married Carly Rae Jepsen expecting first baby with Cole M.G.N.
Newly-married Carly Rae Jepsen expecting first baby with Cole M.G.N.