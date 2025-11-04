Prince William plays football at Rio's iconic Maracana Stadium

Prince William shows off his football skills in Brazil

Prince William flaunted his football skills during his Brazil trip.

The Prince of Wales joined local children for a game at Rio de Janeiro's legendary Maracana Stadium.

The official Instagram handle posted a video clip of William laughing and high-fiving young players. The video glimpse was set on the track Mas Que Nada by Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66.

The fun match was part of his visit to Terra FC, which is a local organization that educates children about teamwork, climate awareness, and community values.

The caption of the post simply read, "Joga Bonito x Maracanã."

Notably, Prince William was also joined by Brazilian football legend Cafu during his visit.

Royal fans flooded the comments section with their praise for the Prince of Wales. One user wrote, "the best Prince and future King ever."

Another added, "Have a blast, Prince! Aw I'm so happy to have a little piece of Lady Di here."

It is pertinent to mention that this comes as the heir to the British throne is on his three-day trip to Rio de Janeiro for this year's Earthshot Awards.