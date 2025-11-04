 
Geo News

Prince William shares important message about football

The Prince of Wales shares how football helps end stigma around Mental Health

By
Syeda Waniya
|

November 04, 2025

Prince William reflects on footballs role in mental health
Prince William reflects on football's role in mental health

Prince William just dropped a powerful message about sports and mental health as he continues his Brazil trip.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared photos from William's visit to Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracanã Stadium.

Advertisement

Alongside the carousel of photos and video clip, the caption on behalf of Prince William featured a special message.

It read, "Football is so much more than a game."

The message went on to highlight, "The beautiful game can do beautiful things and community leaders are using the power of sport to create safe, inclusive spaces."

"Here, young people can build resilience, connect with others, and access vital mental health support," it continued further.

Moreover, the statement on behalf of the Prince of Wales noted that Football helps to break down barriers and end stigma around mental health.

"On and off the pitch, football breaks down barriers and helps end the stigma around mental health - opening up conversations that change lives. At its best, football connects us to something greater than the game: each other," it concluded.

The pictures in the post featured Prince William alongside the retired Brazilian professional footballer, Cafu, famously known as one of the greatest of all time.

Advertisement
Buckingham Palace gets chills running down its spine as it announces DEFCON-1
Buckingham Palace gets chills running down its spine as it announces DEFCON-1
Kate Middleton, Prince William reward royal staff after hasty move video
Kate Middleton, Prince William reward royal staff after hasty move
Prince William mingles with Brazilians after straightening Andrew up
Prince William mingles with Brazilians after straightening Andrew up
Good news for King Charles as petition against monarchy fails to get momentum
Good news for King Charles as petition against monarchy fails to get momentum
Prince William receives keys to Rio De Janeiro as he arrives in Brazil video
Prince William receives keys to Rio De Janeiro as he arrives in Brazil
Prince William shares video from Brazil ahead of Earthshot Prize awards: Watch
Prince William shares video from Brazil ahead of Earthshot Prize awards: Watch
Meghan accused of ignoring Canada's love for Prince Harry
Meghan accused of ignoring Canada's love for Prince Harry
How Kate Middleton overcomes anxiety?
How Kate Middleton overcomes anxiety?