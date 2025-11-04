Prince William shares important message about football

Prince William reflects on football's role in mental health

Prince William just dropped a powerful message about sports and mental health as he continues his Brazil trip.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared photos from William's visit to Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracanã Stadium.

Alongside the carousel of photos and video clip, the caption on behalf of Prince William featured a special message.

It read, "Football is so much more than a game."

The message went on to highlight, "The beautiful game can do beautiful things and community leaders are using the power of sport to create safe, inclusive spaces."

"Here, young people can build resilience, connect with others, and access vital mental health support," it continued further.

Moreover, the statement on behalf of the Prince of Wales noted that Football helps to break down barriers and end stigma around mental health.

"On and off the pitch, football breaks down barriers and helps end the stigma around mental health - opening up conversations that change lives. At its best, football connects us to something greater than the game: each other," it concluded.

The pictures in the post featured Prince William alongside the retired Brazilian professional footballer, Cafu, famously known as one of the greatest of all time.