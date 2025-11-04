Felicity Jones gushes over the 'man himself' Harrison Ford: 'I love him!'

Star Wars actor Harrison Ford took center stage of the premiere of Train Dreams alongside its star Joel Edgerton on Monday (November 3).

Ford is not in the movie, but Edgerton persuaded the Indiana Jones actor to attend with him after directing him in a series of whisky commercials.

Fellow Star Wars alumni Felicity Jones, who posed with Ford and Edgerton, had no idea he was going to be at the premiere.

Speaking to Reuters, she said the experience was "one of the most awesome moments to meet the man himself. I just love his performances. I love him as an actor, and obviously, I feel deeply connected to him through the Star Wars universe. So it was great, yeah, to meet him for the first time."

Based on a novella by Denis Johnson, Train Dreams follows logger and railroad worker Robert Grainier from his childhood in the early 1900s all the way through to his death.

It explores his life as he finds and loses love with Gladys (Felicity Jones). It also shows his other friendships, regrets and achievements that shaped his life.

"I just like the celebration of a normal, ordinary person's life," Edgerton said, adding "It's like, look at a person who you might never hear about and, you know, there's no plaques and statues built about this person, but aren't we all special, you know?"

The film is also a reflection of America and how it changed over nearly a century, as Edgerton's Grainier does too.

The Australian actor said, "The interesting thing becomes about aging and, you know, on one side, how do I bring the youthfulness out of me on the early side of things? And then, you know, for example, how does my body or my character's body get worn down or pinned down by physical work and life's experiences?"

Also starring in the film, directed by Clint Bentley, are William H.Macy, who plays a fellow but veteran logger called Arn, and environmentalist Claire, played by Kerry Condon, who befriends Grainier after he loses his wife Gladys.

Train Dreams has made numerous appearances at film festivals and has garnered glowing reviews. It stands at 97% on review aggregator website, rottentomatoes.com.

"It's a very special experience, but such a beautiful film," said Jones, who admitted the entire cast were crying by the end of its premiere at the Toronto film festival.

"Somehow it taps into something really deep of what is the, you know, what is the point? What are we doing here? You know, and how do we make the most of it?," Jones said.

Train Dreams goes on a limited theatrical release in U.S. cinemas before being streamed on Netflix on November 21.