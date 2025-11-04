Prince William creates the House of Wales after Charles' takeover

King Charles hands over the crown to Prince William?

Prince William has seemingly all but taken over the Crown from his cancer-stricken father its being claimed.

Royal expert Maureen Callahan is the commentator that made this comment, and according to the Daily Mail feels the prince is “making power moves” with his decision.

Advertisement

So much so that “already leading the Royal Family,” all the while “intent on preserving the realm.”

In his wake King Charles also appears to have “all but handed over the crown.” Reason being “he would prefer, as is his constitution, not to be embroiled in these messes, even as they pose existential threats to the future of the monarchy.”

However, Prince William on the other hand “clearly has no such squeamishness.” So “it's the House of Wales now, and not a moment too soon.”

For those unversed, this has all happened the same month as the removal of Andrew’s “personal banner” from St. George’s Chapel, an act that is usually reserved for traitors and exiles, according to Cosmopolitan.

Many are calling it “the final nail in the coffin,” for the former Duke of York.

According to a royal insider as well this decision “wasn’t just paperwork—it was symbolic” because “Prince William wanted to send a message: the monarchy is moving forward, and Andrew isn’t part of it”.