Inside Ariana Grande flight issues that canceled her Brazil appearance

What is know about the flight issues Ariana Grande just faced

Ariana Grande recently turned to Instagram and shared a note about her inability to be present for the Brazil premiere of Wicked: For Good.

The whole thing happened on Instagram Stories and her post ended up even tugging at heartstrings.

“Brazil, I can't believe this is happening and I am beyond devastated to be sending this message,” she began her message by saying.

However, what is known about the issue that forced her flight to stay grounded is that there was maintenance that had to be done on the plane, all because of a safety issue that has still not been expanded upon.

Its cost her to be unable to ‘take off until l am tomorrow’ which means “I would not be making it in time for the Wicked For Good São Paulo premiere,” according to the star herself.

What she did reveal however is that “my team and Universal have tried every single thing possible to fix this,” they searched every other flight, overnight, early morning, connecting flights, commercial and also private options but “absolutely nothing was available or possible that would get us there in time.”

“Even in attempting a private option, there is a permit necessary in order to fly from here that takes time to attain,” she added near the end highlighting the amount of effort that went into this search before signing off.