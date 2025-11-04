Kate Middleton, Prince William constantly 'undermining' King Charles authority?

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are allegedly ‘constantly undermining’ King Charles authority, Queen Camilla believes.

This has been claimed by royal insiders while speaking to the Star.

The royal source claimed Camilla “is fuming over the way Kate and William essentially pushed her and Charles aside and bulldozed their way into this Andrew situation.”

The insider was referring to King Charles decision to strip his disgraced brother Andrew of his royal titles.

The source said: “Camilla believes they are constantly undermining the King’s authority as well as hers, holding sneaky meetings with courtiers and leaving them out of the loop with day-to-day matters that are very much their business.”

The report further says the monarch “promised” his wife Queen Camilla she would have a say in royal business, however, the sources claimed “but it’s become abundantly clear that the Waleses don’t want to involve her in certain big picture decisions.”

Moreover, the insider added, “It’s a delicate situation because Camilla can’t be seen to go hard against Kate, for obvious reasons.

“Instead she’s ordering Charles to fix this and ensure they don’t get away with treating her like a second class citizen.”