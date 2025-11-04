Chris Martin grows close to Sophie Turner after connecting over shared heritage

Chris Martin, Sophie Turner bond over British roots, love of music

Chris Martin and Sophie Turner are said to have grown close while bonding over their shared British roots and love of music.

The Coldplay frontman and the Game of Thrones star have been on several dates in London after meeting through mutual friends in the music industry.

As per Us Weekly, the pair have instant chemistry and plenty in common with an insider revealing that Turner have long admired Martin.

They shared that she even joked about having a crush on him before they connected romantically.

The insider said, “They have gone out on a few dates in London. It is still very new, but they have a lot of chemistry, and there’s a definite spark between them.”

“They have a lot in common, and Chris is definitely her type. They have bonded over being British and their love for music.”

Both Martin and Turner are newly single following longterm relationships. The singer parted ways from Dakota Johnson earlier this year.

As for Turner, she broke up with Peregrine Pearson after a two year on-again, off-again relationship.

The insider also revealed that Martin and Turner have met before when the latter was married to Joe Jonas but it was “always friendly.”

“Sophie has always admired Chris and was a big fan of both him and his music long before they ever met,” they said.

“She’s even joked that she used to have a bit of a crush on him, so it’s funny and surreal that they actually connected in a romantic way in real life.”