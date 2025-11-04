Andrew grows fearful of extradition treaty as Epstein woes increase

Andrew at risk of extradition as calls worsen for his testimony

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew has been facing quite a tumultuous time when it comes to his exile, as more calls emerge, demanding his testimony in a case against Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew Lownie addressed this ongoing push and pull during his interview with The Daily Beast Podcast host Joanna Coles.

For those unversed, the disgraced royal is currently slated to move into one of King Charles’ private residencies, Sandringham estate, but with things like extradition treaties and the like, there are a number of still-remaining concerns.

“He may well end up going to the Middle East because there are also calls for him to be investigated for his sexual and financial crimes,” he explained while noting what country the former Duke could choose after his exit from Royal Lodge.

What is pertinent to mention is that Andrew has a standing offer to reside in Abu Dhabi as a result of his close contacts, however, “I don’t think the story is over for him,” Mr Lownie said, “and that’s why the royal family is so keen to distance itself from him.”

“There’s a good chance he may end up actually going physically abroad into exile to somewhere where there isn’t an extradition treaty,” he also admitted.

Amid all this there are also calls by the anti-monarchy group Republic to launch a private prosecution of Andrew over allegations of sexual misconduct, corruption, as well as assault. Their reason for all this is “weak, deferential, and inadequate” response from the political sections.