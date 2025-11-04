Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle's claims from Brazil?

Prince William has apparently ‘disapproved’ the claims once made by his sister-in-law Meghan Markle about the Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton.

According to a report by the Daily Express UK, William had a busy first day in Brazil on Monday.

During his first day of visit, one of the engagements William took part was a football training session with children at the Maracana Stadium in Brazil.

The future king took part in some drills and spent time talking to local children who are part of Terra FC (Earth FC).

Later, Kensington Palace also released Prince William’s photos on social media handles saying, “Football is so much more than a game.

“The beautiful game can do beautiful things and community leaders are using the power of sport to create safe, inclusive spaces. Here, young people can build resilience, connect with others, and access vital mental health support.”

The future king could be seen sharing handshakes and hugs with the youngsters, seemingly 'disproving' a claim once made by Meghan in the 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan.

Meghan had claimed William and Kate seemed to find hugging “jarring”.

The Duchess had said: “When Will and Kate came over and I was meeting her for the first time I remember I was in ripped jeans, I was barefoot.

“Like I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger. I didn’t realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I started to understand that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside”.