Meghan Markle receives exciting 'pregnancy' news

Meghan Markle has received an exciting news about third baby of her Suits co-star Patrick J Adams and his wife Troian Bellisario.

Patrick took to Instagram and shared a photo of his wife flaunting baby bump.

He writes, “We don’t know your name yet. We don’t know your gender. We don’t know what your smile looks like or what your first laugh will do to our hearts. We don’t what will make you laugh or cry or what food you will fall in love with first. We don’t know what will scare you or how you’ll learn to overcome it."

He further said, “We’ve been here before but we’ve never been here with you and so we really know nothing at all. Almost nothing. What we do know is that we have an infinite supply of love waiting for you.”

“Love, laughter, tears, dance parties, lullabies and lessons. We’ll show you some stuff but you will teach us everything else. We don’t know much but we know there is nothing we want to be more than your parents,” the actor futher said and added, “It’s a strange stage you’re about to walk out on but we’ll be right there with you for the whole terrifying, wonderful and beautiful show. Thanks for choosing us. We will always choose you. Soon….”

As per the Hello, Adams and Troian are set to welcome their third child together. The couple have two other children: Aurora Adams, 7, and Elliot Rowena Adams, 4.

Adams is the former Suits star, who was Meghan Markle's on-screen husband.