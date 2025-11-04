Christina Perry, husband Paul Costabile take life-altering decision

Christina Perry chooses peace over chaos

Christina Perry has decided to part ways from her husband, Paul Costabile, after seven years of their marriage.

The 39-year-old American singer-songwriter has filed for divorce from Costabile, with whom she tied the knot on December 12, 2017 and welcomed two daughters, 7-year-old Carmella Stanley and 2-year-old Pixie Rose.

On Monday, November 3, Perri filed the divorce documents at the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, which has been obtained by PEOPLE magazine.

According to the documents, the Jar of Hearts songstress mentioned the reason for her split from Costabile as “irreconcilable differences.”

She has also requested a joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters and wants the court to keep her away from providing spousal support to Costabile.

Notably, the couple had signed a prenuptial agreement a day before their wedding ceremony on December 11, 2017, as per the documents, which highlight the date of their separation as November 3, 2025.

For those unaware, Costabile shared the news of his marriage to Perri on Instagram by sharing a picture in which they were standing in front of a green screen.

The caption under their picture read, "4 years ago today I met my dream girl in this room. 4 years later today I married my dream girl and best friend."

"Pretty sure I’m the proudest I’ve EVER been to be able to call the most bellissima person + woman I’ve ever known now my wife. Whoa. I thank God for the gift of her, our relationship, our bambino on the way, our family’s love and support and this unforgettable year,” Costabile remarked at that time.