Sydney Sweeney breaks silence over jeans ad backlash

Sydney Sweeney responds after jeans ad backlash

Sydney Sweeney is responding to the backlash over her American Eagle jeans ad.

Sweeney starred in a jeans campaign titled "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans." In the ad film, she uses the word "jeans" as a play on "genes."

"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color." The camera then pans to her face, and she says, "My jeans are blue."

Netizens criticised the ad’s use of the word genes and argued that it was racially charged and glorified having blue eyes and being white. Others thought it catered to the male gaze and looked like Brooke Shields' controversial 1980 denim campaign.

Sweeney was asked in an interview by GQ if she was shocked by the reaction to the ad.

"I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life," the Euphoria star replied.

The Eden actress was also asked how she felt about Donald Trump's praise of the ad.

"It was surreal," she replied.

For the unversed, Trump was told that Sweeney was a "registered Republican," and he replied, "Oh, now I love her ad."

He added, "You’d be surprised how many people are Republicans. That’s one I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that."

Sydney Sweeney is currently promoting her new film Christy.