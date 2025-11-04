Katy Perry drops new music bombshell update

Katy Perry announces new music release date

Katy Perry is returning to the music scene after more than a year, leaving her fans in a state of ecstasy.



Taking to X, she posts her new single, titled Band-Aids, which will be released on November 6, readying her admirers for her upcoming album, a follow-up to 2024's 143.

Currently, the pop icon is on her Lifetime Tour. Meanwhile, her romance with ex-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heating up; in the midst of this, Diplo weighed in with a joke.

During his recent appearance on the Smart Girl Dumb Questions podcast, he humorously stated that he had dated both of them.

“Now, Katy Perry’s dating Justin Trudeau,” the DJ said, adding, “Pretty fire.” As a joke, Diplo continued, he would have “dated Trudeau, too,” but noted, “That was a weird one, though. I’m just not into politicians. He is kinda hot.”

It is worth noting that the 46-year-old was briefly romantically linked to Katy in 2014.