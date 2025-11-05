 
King Charles is not looking to ‘punish' pampered Andrew

King Charles is concerned about the future of Andrew without luxuries

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 05, 2025

King Charles is not looking to ‘punish pampered Andrew

King Charles is worried Andrew will not be able to bear the loss of losing his titles

His Majesty, who has announced a complete exile of his defamed brother from the Royal life, is thinking about the consequences of abandoning Andrew.

Royal author Tina Brown writes in her Substack newsletter: "Charles, I am told, is not looking to punish his pampered brother to the point, he says, that he can’t 'cope'. If Charles were not to pay his brother's bills and ensure a certain level of comfort, Andrew would have only his secrets to sell,"

She added that the King is "more aware than anyone that Andrew has been served all his life by a cook, a butler, and a valet who used to accompany him on foreign trade trips, lugging a six-foot-long ironing board through the lobby of five-star hotels".

