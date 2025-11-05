Prince Harry does not ‘love' Meghan Markle's social media posts

Prince Harry is worried about Meghan Markle’s extensive social media displays.

The Duke of Sussex, who has recently announced a trip to Chicago for his charitable endeavours, is not supportive of his wife posting videos of their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, online.

“He’s very aware of her parading him around,” a source tells Page Six. “He doesn’t love the social media displays.”

“The shine has worn off, which is fair at this point in a relationship,” said the source. “But he’s also blown up his life for her.” Plus, “he’s used to being universally loved.”

The source said: “Now it’s the exact opposite: actively booed” — such as when the couple was shown on

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.