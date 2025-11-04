 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston's beau Jim Curtis shares loved up photos with sweet message

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis were first seen together in July 2025

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 04, 2025

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are on cloud nine amid their dreamy relationship.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, Aniston’s boyfriend, Jim Curtis, shared photos with the actress from his 50th birthday celebration.

"If this is a dream I don’t want to wake up," he captioned the post.

In the post, the first black-and-white photo showed the Friends alum hugging Jim from behind. Another photo showed the couple sitting onstage with mics in their hands. And a third featured them talking to each other affectionately.

Jim’s post came after the Murder Mystery star made the romance public on November 2 with her own Instagram post. The post was a birthday tribute to her boyfriend.

The Morning Show star’s celebrity pals took to the comments to gush over the romance, with Reese Witherspoon writing, "LOVE this Lovestory."

"Beautiful couple," wrote Amy Schumer. "Healing kind angels"

The couple seems to be doing really well and things feel "easy" for them, per a source.

"She's been glowing. Everything in her life has come together and she's excited about it. Jim's the best," the source told People. "Her friends love him. He's calm, very warm and incredibly supportive. He's brought a really steady and positive energy into her life."

