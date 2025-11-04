Riley Keough steps up to protect twins Harper, Finley amid fight with Priscilla Presley

Riley Keough has reportedly come forward to protect her twin sisters, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, during the family fight.

Radar Online reported that Elvis Presley’s granddaughter and Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter is preparing a lawsuit against her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, to give her siblings an amazing future.

Riley, who is a renowned Hollywood actress by profession, became the sole trustee of her late mother Lisa’s estate in August 2023 following a legal fight which removed Priscilla’s control from Elvis’s property, including the Graceland mansion, and gave his fortune to Riley.

An insider told the outlet, "Riley has stepped up in a huge way. She's taken on the responsibility of keeping Lisa Marie's wishes alive and protecting Graceland, but it hasn't been easy."

The Terminal List star also controls the sub-trusts of her step-sisters Finley and Harper after becoming a trustee.

"Riley's been like a second mom to her sisters and vowed to safeguard their inheritance," the source noted.

For those unaware, Lisa welcomed Finley and Harper from her marriage to musician Michael Lockwood.

It is pertinent to mention that as the 18th birthday of Elvis’ granddaughters is coming next year, people’s interest in their lives is noticeably increasing.

Per the source, "They're both stunning and with their pedigree it makes sense they'd take a run at a career in entertainment.”

"Riley knows she can't stop them from growing up, so she's preparing them. She's having lots of really honest talks about the temptations in Hollywood because once they take that step into the spotlight, she wants to be sure they're ready for all that comes with it,” the insider said.