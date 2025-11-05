David Beckham gets big award sans full family support?

Nicola Peltz drops post on social media amid David Beckham knighthood

As David Beckham was honoured with knighthood at Windsor Castle, all of his immediate family were there—except his son Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz.



Reports, however, say the invitation was given to them, but the couple reportedly opted not to attend the ceremony.

Advertisement

Their absence was noticeable, as a report in The Mirror claims. However, it is also worth noting that the pair has yet to congratulate the ex-footballer on social media, in contrast to the outpouring of tributes the fans showered on him.

A look into the Lola star's Instagram reveals her latest post, which praises her sister, Brittany Peltz, for giving her the flowers, but it's unclear why the latter sent them to Nicola. "Thank you so so much. They are breathtaking," she writes.

The post comes on the heels of reports that Brooklyn's wife is still "not ready" to hash out her differences with her in-laws, despite efforts from her father-in-law. "Nicola's not ready to make nice," the insider previously told the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention that the feud between Victoria and Nicola allegedly started after the latter turned down the wedding gown designed by her mother-in-law.