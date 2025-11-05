 
Geo News

Kristen Stewart fumes over Hollywood inequality: 'I'm angry'

Kristen Stewart opens up about her views on what she alleges growing inequality in Hollywood

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 05, 2025

Kristen Stewart speaks out against Hollywood inequality
Kristen Stewart speaks out against Hollywood inequality

Kristen Stewart is furious about the inequality, which she believes is common in Hollywood regarding gender.

“In a post-Me Too moment, it seemed possible that stories made by and for women were finally getting their due, that we might be allowed or even encouraged to express ourselves and our shared experiences, all of our experiences without filter,” she expresses during her speech at the Academy and Chanel’s 2025 Women’s Luncheon in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

As she is set to make her directorial debut with The Chronology of Water, Kristen says, “But I can now attest to the bare-knuckle brawling that it takes every single frame, when the content is too dark, too taboo, when the frankness with which it serves up observations about experiences routinely experienced by women frequently provoke disgust and rejection.”

She continues, “It's awkward to talk about inequality for some people, and it's more awkward when the nature of inequality is somewhat ephemeral.”

"We can discuss wage gaps and taxes on tampons and measure it in lots of quantifiable ways, but the violence is silencing. It's like we're not even supposed to be angry. But I can eat this podium with a fork and ****** knife, I'm so angry," the Twilight star rages.

"The backsliding from our brief moment of progress is statistically devastating,” she adds. “It is devastating. Such a pitiful number of films from the past last year have been made by women.”

Kristen’s The Chronology of Water will arrive in cinemas on Dec 10.

Advertisement
Kanye West's thoughts about thinks about Kim Kardashian & co-parenting exposed
Kanye West's thoughts about thinks about Kim Kardashian & co-parenting exposed
Cardi B's beau Stefon Diggs reveals baby gender
Cardi B's beau Stefon Diggs reveals baby gender
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott settle divorce
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott settle divorce
Charli XCX believed album ‘Brat' was a flop
Charli XCX believed album ‘Brat' was a flop
Cher shares rare insights into romance with Alexander Edwards
Cher shares rare insights into romance with Alexander Edwards
Penn Badgley says modern parents are 'too anxious'
Penn Badgley says modern parents are 'too anxious'
Reba McEntire details wedding plans with Rex Linn
Reba McEntire details wedding plans with Rex Linn
Sophie Turner's inner feelings for Chris Martin revealed
Sophie Turner's inner feelings for Chris Martin revealed