Kristen Stewart fumes over Hollywood inequality: 'I'm angry'

Kristen Stewart speaks out against Hollywood inequality

Kristen Stewart is furious about the inequality, which she believes is common in Hollywood regarding gender.



“In a post-Me Too moment, it seemed possible that stories made by and for women were finally getting their due, that we might be allowed or even encouraged to express ourselves and our shared experiences, all of our experiences without filter,” she expresses during her speech at the Academy and Chanel’s 2025 Women’s Luncheon in Los Angeles.

As she is set to make her directorial debut with The Chronology of Water, Kristen says, “But I can now attest to the bare-knuckle brawling that it takes every single frame, when the content is too dark, too taboo, when the frankness with which it serves up observations about experiences routinely experienced by women frequently provoke disgust and rejection.”

She continues, “It's awkward to talk about inequality for some people, and it's more awkward when the nature of inequality is somewhat ephemeral.”

"We can discuss wage gaps and taxes on tampons and measure it in lots of quantifiable ways, but the violence is silencing. It's like we're not even supposed to be angry. But I can eat this podium with a fork and ****** knife, I'm so angry," the Twilight star rages.

"The backsliding from our brief moment of progress is statistically devastating,” she adds. “It is devastating. Such a pitiful number of films from the past last year have been made by women.”

Kristen’s The Chronology of Water will arrive in cinemas on Dec 10.