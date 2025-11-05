Taylor Momsen details how she got out of tight 'Gorrip Girl' contract

Taylor Momsen recalls tough 'Gorrip Girl' exit

Taylor Momsen had a hard time getting out of the contract for Gossip Girl.

After starring as Jenny Humphrey in the first three seasons of the hit show, Taylor wanted to quit and pursue her career in music and tour with her band, The Pretty Reckless.

But, “leaving a career that is so prosperous was not easy,” she told Alex Cooper during the November 5 Call Her Daddy podcast episode.

"It was an easy decision for me. … To actually get out of a contract was not easy," she shared.

Taylor Momsen and Penn Badgley in 'Gossip Girl'

"It started with a ‘I don’t want to do this anymore,’ but you’re in a lock and key contract with CW, Warner Brothers, you know, all of that stuff," Momsen explained.

"It was a very long battle of me arguing [with] everyone, ‘Go and get me out of this. I can’t do this anymore. This is killing me.’ I have something else I want to do with my life and it has nothing to do with this," she continued.

Taylor recalled being considered ungrateful for wanting to leave such a successful role and show.

"How dare you turn your back on something that’s been so successful for you?’ was hard [to hear]," she said. "I just went, ‘F*** you.’ … I was very defensive."

Ultimately, Gossip Girl executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage agreed to write her character out of the show.

"I really have to credit them for doing that for me, because they did not have to," Taylor Momsen continued.