King Charles looks relieved during royal duties after Andrew storm passes

King Charles visited Chatfield Health Care in Battersea ahead of remembrance events, according to a statement issued by the royal family.

The facility is one of the first GP practices to join the NHS Veteran Friendly programme, the statement said.

"His Majesty met Armed Forces veterans as well as speaking to members of veteran health services and support charities."

The statement that accompanied multiple photos of the monarch' s visit read, "The Chatfield Health Care programme, accredited by the Royal College of GPs and NHS England, trains GP practices to support veterans and their families and connects them with NHS services offering mental health and rehabilitation care."

The British monarch looked relaxed as he continued with his royal duties after stripping his younger brother, Andrew, of royal titles over his alleged links to Jeffery Epstein.

Both the king and his heir are trying to turn the focus from the Andrew's scandal to the royal family's work after weeks of media scrutiny over the former Duke of York's leaked emails to the late sex offender.

Days after Andrew surrendered his Duke of York title, a move that was portrayed as a voluntary act, King Charles stripped him of his title of prince and remaining royal titles on October 30.



