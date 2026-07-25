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King Charles' glamorous cousin just dropped her new summer look

Lady Amelia Windsor wins praise as fans call her 'glowing' while she champions sustainable fashion

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Web Desk
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Published July 25, 2026

King Charles glamorous cousin just dropped her new summer look
King Charles' glamorous cousin just dropped her new summer look

Lady Amelia Windsor stepped into the height of summer with another chic look.

The 31-year-old granddaughter of the Duke of Kent and cousin of King Charles embraced the warm weather on Friday in a vibrant tangerine. 

Amelia paired floral shorts with a burnt orange halterneck top, creating a fresh seasonal look.

Earlier this month, she escaped to Paris, where her holiday wardrobe won widespread praise online. 

Among this was a blue dress featuring a structured denim bodice paired with a flowing navy pleated chiffon skirt decorated with delicate white polka dots trending everywhere.

Her followers were quick to shower her with compliments, describing her as "glowing in Paris" and praising both her beauty.

Beyond the eye-catching outfits, Amelia has built a reputation for championing sustainable fashion, a passion she says began during her university years. 

She has often spoken about the thrill of discovering vintage treasures, naming London's famous Portobello Market as one of her favorite shopping destinations while also talking about resale platforms such as Depop and Vestiaire.

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