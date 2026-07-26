Princess Kate's brother James Middleton reveals charming home moment

James Middleton has offered fans a rare peek into his family life at his Berkshire home, where he lives with his wife Alizée, their young son Inigo, and the beloved dogs who have become such an important part of his world.

The Princess of Wales’ younger brother recently shared a sweet video featuring his dog Nala through his dog food and lifestyle brand, James & Ella.

But while the clip was meant to reveal his latest product, it also showed a charming detail from inside the Middleton family home.

Standing in front of elegant sage green walls, James and Nala appeared beside a beautiful cabinet filled with neatly arranged glass jars containing household staples including pasta, flour and oats.

Among the carefully organised ingredients were jars of dog treats, a fitting touch for a devoted dog owner whose pets are at the heart of his daily life.

“Nala couldn’t contain her excitement,” James joked in the caption, as he shared details about his new dog food topper and the ingredients behind it.



Fans were quick to praise the adorable moment, with one writing, “Love you James and your passion for dogs,” while another called his dogs “the sweetest.”

Alongside Nala, James is also the proud owner of Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Isla.

His late dog Ella, who sadly passed away in 2024, remains especially close to his heart.

Kate's brother has previously credited Ella with helping him through some of the darkest moments of his battle with depression, describing the bond they shared as life-changing.