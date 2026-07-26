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Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence enjoy day at Ascot for King George Weekend

Sir Tim Laurence's horse print tie steals the spotlight at Royal Ascot appearance

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Web Desk
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Published July 26, 2026

Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence enjoy day at Ascot for King George Weekend

The Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, made a stylish appearance at Ascot Racecourse on Saturday as they attended the prestigious King George Weekend, one of the biggest fixtures in the British flat racing calendar.

Princess Anne joined racegoers for the celebrated King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, a race that annually attracts some of the world's finest thoroughbreds and international contenders.

Sir Tim complemented the occasion with a distinctive accessory, wearing the Mithra Super Fashion Horse Print Silk Tie.

Their appearance added a royal touch to an afternoon of top-class racing, with the Group One contest featuring seven elite winners from four countries across two continents. 

Among the headline stories was Japan's Masquerade Ball, who arrived at Ascot hoping to become the first Japanese-trained horse to claim victory in the historic race.

The King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes remains one of the highlights of the summer racing season, drawing leading owners, trainers and jockeys from around the world. 

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