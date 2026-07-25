 
Geo News

Future Queen dazzles in emerald green at royal wedding

Charming Princess steals the limelight as she graces a royal wedding

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 25, 2026

Future Queen dazzles in emerald green at royal wedding
Future Queen dazzles in emerald green at royal wedding

The royal family's charming princess stole the limelight as she graced a royal wedding in breathtaking emerald green.

The European royals were among the guests as Isabel of Habsburg-Lorraine married Carlos Gaytán de Ayala, bringing together two European royal houses.

Future Belgian queen Elisabeth's presence added a charm to the lavish  event.

The 24-year-old Princess spellbound onlookers in an emerald green pleated Maje dress. She was all smiles as she posed alongside her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and her younger brother, Prince Gabriel.

The Princess teamed it with a matching feathered headpiece and clutch bag and opted for nude pumps. Meanwhile, Queen Mathilde, 53, stood out in a red lace number.

Her siblings Prince Emmanuel, 20, and Princess Eleanore, 18, did not attend the nuptials, which took place at Jesuit Church in Vienna, Austria on Saturday.

The future Queen of Belgium will reportedly undertake a sailing trip across the Atlantic Ocean later this year as part of a gap year.

Make us preferred on Google
Prince William, Princess Kate make unforeseen change in George's title
Prince William, Princess Kate make unforeseen change in George's title
King Charles' glamorous cousin just dropped her new summer look
King Charles' glamorous cousin just dropped her new summer look
Princess Eugenie offers sympathy to Sarah Ferguson after heartbreaking snub
Princess Eugenie offers sympathy to Sarah Ferguson after heartbreaking snub
King's clever move to keep Archie, Lilibet close without clash laid bare
King's clever move to keep Archie, Lilibet close without clash laid bare
Palace shares Duchess Sophie's wonderful surprise for royal fan
Palace shares Duchess Sophie's wonderful surprise for royal fan
Prince Harry fuels William's anger with shocking statement: ‘Not my fault'
Prince Harry fuels William's anger with shocking statement: ‘Not my fault'
Sarah Ferguson's hopes for comeback crushed as key detail confirmed
Sarah Ferguson's hopes for comeback crushed as key detail confirmed
Princess Anne receives reply after quietly sending letter for children
Princess Anne receives reply after quietly sending letter for children