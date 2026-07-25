Future Queen dazzles in emerald green at royal wedding

The royal family's charming princess stole the limelight as she graced a royal wedding in breathtaking emerald green.

The European royals were among the guests as Isabel of Habsburg-Lorraine married Carlos Gaytán de Ayala, bringing together two European royal houses.

Future Belgian queen Elisabeth's presence added a charm to the lavish event.

The 24-year-old Princess spellbound onlookers in an emerald green pleated Maje dress. She was all smiles as she posed alongside her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and her younger brother, Prince Gabriel.

The Princess teamed it with a matching feathered headpiece and clutch bag and opted for nude pumps. Meanwhile, Queen Mathilde, 53, stood out in a red lace number.

Her siblings Prince Emmanuel, 20, and Princess Eleanore, 18, did not attend the nuptials, which took place at Jesuit Church in Vienna, Austria on Saturday.

The future Queen of Belgium will reportedly undertake a sailing trip across the Atlantic Ocean later this year as part of a gap year.