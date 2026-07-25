Prince Harry says he doesn't want to 'carry trauma alone' in emotional message

Prince Harry has thrown his support behind first responders, joining a peer-support town hall in Santa Barbara County to encourage those on the front lines to speak openly about the mental toll of their work.

The Duke of Sussex addressed dozens of officers gathered in Buellton, where law enforcement personnel and emergency responders met to exchange ideas and discuss how best to care for colleagues facing the emotional strain of the job.

"The more individuals that come forward to talk about this stuff and share their own experiences, it gives everybody else permission to do that as well," he said.

"You have a more resilient and stronger workforce. It's that simple."

The event was organized with the support of ONE805, a Santa's nonprofit dedicated to improving the wellbeing of first responders through programs including confidential counseling and mental health resources.

Santa Maria Police officer John Robles knows that struggle firsthand.

After more than a decade in law enforcement, he admitted the traditional approach was to suppress difficult emotions and keep working, even after losing a fellow officer to suicide.

Harry acknowledged that many emergency workers fear opening up because they worry it could jeopardize their careers or remove them from frontline duties.

"That's a genuine concern," he said. "The best thing about the peer-support structure that's been built here is that people know they can speak honestly, feel better afterward and still have confidence that their job is secure."

The Duke also praised the progress being made by police and fire department leaders who have worked to reshape attitudes around mental health, saying meaningful change begins with leadership willing to challenge outdated ideas.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown also echoed that message.