Prince William, Princess Kate make unforeseen change in George’s title

Prince George, who officially entered his teen era earlier this week, marked the beginning of his journey as the heir to the throne, according to royal traditions.

The eldest son of Prince William and Princess Kate will also be starting secondary school at Eton College. Since this had been a milestone birthday, the parents had been planning something special before sending George off to boarding school.

As per tradition, they released a new portrait of the prince which was followed by a short video clip with a statement expressing gratitude for the greetings.

However, royal expert Jennie Bond noticed an unexpected change in how George was referred with respect of his royal title. She believes this is a precedent they are setting with the Waleses children for the new monarchy.

There was no use of 'prince' in the name.

“I love the fact that they refer to him – and their other children – simply by their Christian names, without the formality or pomposity of using their titles,” Bond told The Mirror. “It sets a new tone, a tone that William has spoken about: being royal with a small ‘r’.”

The expert further explained that this is also a way for William and Catherine to protect their children, and it is “working well”.

Moreover, the updates with a relaxed looking George were a smart idea as it gives a candid look at the royals, keeping the public’s curiosity at bay and discourage paparazzi invading their privacy for crumbs.