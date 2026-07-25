Prince Harry can't dare to drive wedge - WIlliam, King Charles stay united

Prince William’s relationship with his father has grown increasingly strong as the two show deep respect for each other’s decisions amid crisis within the family.

The British monarch and the Prince of Wales have faced severe tests in recent years, yet William has stood in full support of the 77-year-old King.

It comes amid claims that Harry's UK return can drive a wedge between William and King Charles.

The future king, 43, may have questioned some of his father’s decisions, but he has always ensured disagreements never turned into relationship-ending fallouts — a marked contrast to his brother, Prince Harry.

As a future king, William cannot afford to be at odds with the monarch. He has risen above it all, knowing that both he and Charles must work together to lead the Crown.

Some royal experts slammed William for not taking the first step, arguing that he believes he knows best.

However, the heir to the British throne turns a deaf ear to the criticism as his main focus remains strengthening the monarchy and supporting his father’s health amid ongoing family crises.

As rumours swirl about tension between father and son over Harry’s possible return, an insider claimed: "William chooses not to defy the King’s decisions, knowing it would only deepen the family’s wounds."

They added: "The monarch won't turn his back on his heir."

Some stillbelieve that the trust between the two brothers has been broken beyond repair.