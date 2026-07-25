Princess Eugenie offers sympathy to Sarah Ferguson after heartbreaking snub

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are taking prudent steps concerning their parents, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as an investigation is ongoing over the Epstein files.

King Charles’s two nieces have been struggling to step out in public after the humiliation their parent’s actions have caused them. They are going through a difficult time: Beatrice and Edo have sparked reports of marital issues while Eugenie is trying to stay stress-free before delivering her third baby.

As Charles remove Andrew and Fergie from the Royal Lodge, Beatrice and Eugenie were also forced to limit their ties. They are banned from formal royal events and it is understood that Fergie and Andrew would not be in the official family photo when Eugenie’s third baby arrives.

Fergie has stayed out of spotlight since the Epstein scandal had emerged. While Andrew has a roof over his head at the King’s Sandringham estate with Marsh Farm, his ex-wife is struggling to find a permanent abode.

However, a close friend revealed to People Magazine that even though Fergie is “keeping a low profile”, she is “staying in contact with her daughters and is awaiting the news of Eugenie’s baby”.

The update comes after it was revealed that as Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are very close to welcoming their new bundle in Portugal, the princess would not appreciate more drama during this time.

Royal expert Jennie Bond stated that the couple would issue a photo of the new arrival but there is no expectation to see Andrew or Sarah in that portrait, an upsetting blow for the grandparents.